Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $285.00, but opened at $305.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $304.99, with a volume of 908 shares traded.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 4.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average of $244.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.