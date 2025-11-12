Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 136674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

AIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arteris to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $651.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 32,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $505,390.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 311,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,316.20. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $84,821.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,323.90. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 503,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,305 over the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 4,810.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 97.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 161,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

