T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.8690, with a volume of 12580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,762,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,392,000 after buying an additional 3,430,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,612,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,328,000 after acquiring an additional 271,807 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,363,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,053 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 389,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

