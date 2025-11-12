Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Director William Brennan Acquires 12,207 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan purchased 12,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$609,739.65. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,051,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,455,042.40. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan acquired 4,119 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.85 per share, with a total value of C$201,213.15.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan purchased 1,158 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,568.30.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan purchased 1,223 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.85 per share, with a total value of C$59,743.55.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan purchased 3,251 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$162,387.45.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan acquired 3,571 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,371.45.

Altus Group Trading Down 0.3%

TSE AIF traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,531. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.84 and a twelve month high of C$63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.28.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIF

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.