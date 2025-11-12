JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 28451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,271,000.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

