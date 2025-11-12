Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 168,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,933. Interface has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $364.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

