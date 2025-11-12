Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $55.09. Sonova shares last traded at $54.9310, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONVY shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sonova in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Sonova Trading Up 1.9%

About Sonova

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

