RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Purchases 1,243 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $17,924.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,272.82. This represents a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,346 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $62,191.26.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $60,960.24.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,165 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $31,284.25.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.80.

On Thursday, October 30th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $2,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 881 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $12,607.11.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 141 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016.30.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,216 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $45,988.80.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 3,352 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,933.60.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 11,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 322.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.