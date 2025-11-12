Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.60. Secom shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 22,431 shares.

Secom Trading Down 4.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

