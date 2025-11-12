Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fluence Energy (FLNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC):

11/2/2025 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/25/2025 – Fluence Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Fluence Energy was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating.

10/21/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $9.00 to $17.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Fluence Energy was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

