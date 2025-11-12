Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Insider Pascal Schweitzer Sells 3,000 Shares

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 642,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,220. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average of $198.79. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

