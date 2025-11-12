Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Issues Earnings Results

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Metsera Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58. Metsera has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Metsera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metsera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Metsera by 45.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Metsera by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metsera in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Metsera by 32.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metsera by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

