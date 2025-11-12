Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.8%

VECO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,837. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,484. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,465,376. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $1,781,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 49,728.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.