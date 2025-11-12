Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Zelman & Associates

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $333,823.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,635,499.92. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,824. 68.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,470,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,025,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 688,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
