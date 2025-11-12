Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a 30.1% increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,820. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

