Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a 30.1% increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,820. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
