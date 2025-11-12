Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 244,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 119,294 shares.The stock last traded at $37.7650 and had previously closed at $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKOMY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TKOMY

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.7%

About Tokio Marine

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.