Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Trading Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 1,254,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,876,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCCX

Churchill Capital Corp X Trading Down 3.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Capital Corp X Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth $52,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth $3,009,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at $20,317,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at $17,797,000.

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.