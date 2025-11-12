Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Trading Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 1,254,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,876,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCCX
Churchill Capital Corp X Trading Down 3.1%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Churchill Capital Corp X Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Capital Corp X
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CleanSpark Secures $1.15B, Stock Drops—Here’s Why It’s an Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.