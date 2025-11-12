Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.87 and last traded at $99.65. Approximately 875,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,142,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- CleanSpark Secures $1.15B, Stock Drops—Here’s Why It’s an Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.