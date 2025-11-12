Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Navigator (NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE: NVGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2025 – Navigator was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Navigator was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Navigator had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Navigator was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Navigator is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Navigator Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

