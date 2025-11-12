ATA (NASDAQ:AACG) Issues Earnings Results

ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.

Shares of ATA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. ATA has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.58.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ATA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

