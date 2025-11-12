U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.