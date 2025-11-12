U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.13.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
