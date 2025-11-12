Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Up 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 and last traded at GBX 57. 325,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 83,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £54.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.21.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. Ten Lifestyle Group had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ten Lifestyle Group Plc will post 2.6462396 EPS for the current year.

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

