Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 636.33% and a negative return on equity of 571.08%.

Applied Energetics Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of AERG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 9,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,216. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Energetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

