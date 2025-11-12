Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.010-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.6 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.080-4.140 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. 55,375,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,791,576. The stock has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 3,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.