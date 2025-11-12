PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 5.0%
PAGS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,075. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.
PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
