Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 106,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.