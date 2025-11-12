Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of ARMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 106,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $16.34.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CleanSpark Secures $1.15B, Stock Drops—Here’s Why It’s an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.