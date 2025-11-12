eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3 million-$22.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.7 million. eGain also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.340 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

EGAN remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 554,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,400. eGain has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $407.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. eGain had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 36.47%. Equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,460.28. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eGain stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of eGain worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

