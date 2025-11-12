SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SUMCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SUMCO Stock Performance

SUMCO Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading

