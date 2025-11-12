TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. TWFG had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.74%.The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. TWFG updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TWFG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 100,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,567. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 105.86, a current ratio of 105.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.25.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TWFG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TWFG by 287.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in TWFG by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TWFG by 225.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

