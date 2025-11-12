Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Issues Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SWAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 1,252,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Stran & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

