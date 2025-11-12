HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.76. 1,563,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,512,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Insider Activity at HIVE Digital Technologies

In related news, Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$773,000.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

