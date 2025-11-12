Head to Head Analysis: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and GE Vernova”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $8.43 million 20.15 -$5.03 million ($0.15) -32.60 GE Vernova $37.67 billion 4.14 $1.55 billion $6.14 93.66

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Vernova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -36.67% -158.82% -96.40% GE Vernova 4.52% 17.07% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeoVolta and GE Vernova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 1 1 0 0 1.50 GE Vernova 2 8 19 4 2.76

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $607.81, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Summary

GE Vernova beats NeoVolta on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

