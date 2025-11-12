FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FrontView REIT Stock Up 0.1%

FVR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FrontView REIT has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FrontView REIT news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank bought 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FrontView REIT by 56.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $174,000.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

