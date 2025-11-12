FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FrontView REIT Stock Up 0.1%
FVR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FrontView REIT has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FrontView REIT news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank bought 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FrontView REIT by 56.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $174,000.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
