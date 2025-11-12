iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.58 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 483221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

