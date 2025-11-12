SSE (LON:SSE) Trading Up 10.8% – Here’s Why

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,307 and last traded at GBX 2,187.37. Approximately 1,336,877,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,817% from the average daily volume of 19,326,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,338.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.19.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSE had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

