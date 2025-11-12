Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 126.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Xenetic Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.44. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.