Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.2550. 131,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 270,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $555.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.83 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 43.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.