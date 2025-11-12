Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.91. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Analysts expect that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

