ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 37,495 shares.The stock last traded at $60.0650 and had previously closed at $59.69.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,878,000 after acquiring an additional 73,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 292,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.