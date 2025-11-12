BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.61, FiscalAI reports.

BiomX Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 1,243,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.46. BiomX has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

