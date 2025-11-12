Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOTH remained flat at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,705. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

