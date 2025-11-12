Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Autonomix Medical Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMIX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -2.76. Autonomix Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Autonomix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Autonomix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Autonomix Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

