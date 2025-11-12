Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 30,465.10%.

Shares of CDIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,607. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

