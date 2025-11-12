abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 and last traded at GBX 2, with a volume of 34088590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 68.00%.

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

