Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.37, with a volume of 284482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38.

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.67.

About Coro Energy

(Get Free Report)

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.