Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.37, with a volume of 284482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38.
Coro Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.67.
About Coro Energy
A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coro Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.