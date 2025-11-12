Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($2.91), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.59%.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.82. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on SINT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sintx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Eric K. Olson purchased 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $89,410.50. This trade represents a 72.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregg R. Honigblum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,060. This trade represents a 15.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,275 shares of company stock valued at $284,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Sintx Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

