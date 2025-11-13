Kimberly Foley Purchases 5,661 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Foley acquired 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 3,554,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,778. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $268,123,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 1,959,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after acquiring an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

