Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cemex by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Cemex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 978,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cemex during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Price Performance

Cemex stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.56.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $230.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.73 million. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cemex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Cemex Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

