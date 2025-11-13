11,492 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,250 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 273,972 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

