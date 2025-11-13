Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in PulteGroup by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 111,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered PulteGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

